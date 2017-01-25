Prime Wants To Convert Landmark Hospital Back Into Nonprofit

The owner of Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket will be donating the for profit hospital to its foundation. That means Landmark could once again be a nonprofit entity.

Prime Healthcare bought Landmark in 2012 when the hospital was struggling to keep its doors open. Since then, Prime deputy general counsel Radha Savitala says they’ve turned the hospital’s red finances black.

“We’ve put so much into the hospital itself with the capital expenditure commitments and the like and whatever is left with those commitments, Prime Healthcare Foundation will take that on.”

Savitala says Prime has no plans to change the hospital’s services or staff at this time. Prime must receive state health official approval to convert Landmark back into a nonprofit. There was some community opposition to its becoming a for profit when it was initially bought.

Prime deputy general counsel Radha Savitala says the move is not an attempt to offload an underperforming asset.

“It’s not necessarily about the profit it’s about serving the community.”

Prime’s foundation will continue to bolster Landmark if funds are needed.

If approved, this will be Prime’s thirteenth nonprofit acquisition.