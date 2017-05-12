Private Buses Move Boarding Sites Away From Kennedy Plaza In Providence

Starting Monday, anyone taking Peter Pan or Greyhound buses will have to board in front of the Rhode Island Convention Center on Sabin Street.

The private carriers currently board up to 45 trips a day in Kennedy Plaza. RIPTA officials say moving the private carriers is the first step in reducing bus presence in that part of downtown.

RIPTA worked with the private carriers and the Convention Center to move boarding locations and the ticket sales window to the new locations.

In a statement, Gov. Gina Raimondo applauded the move. “This announcement is an important sign of progress toward our goal of reducing the number of buses in Kennedy Plaza,” said Raimondo.