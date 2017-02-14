Proposed Bill Aims To Waive Licensing Requirements For Natural Hair Braiders In RI

A new bill aims to provide financial relief for cosmetologists who provide natural braiding services. Providence Rep. Anastasia Williams introduced the bill Monday. It would waive licensing requirements for hairdressers who provide the services predominantly sought out by women of color.

Braiding and hair wrapping are natural methods that reduce the strain of chemical hair treatments. Williams pointed out hairdressers who provide these services don’t need to undergo technical training.

"For centuries, natural hair braiding has been a common practice for African and African American women,” said Williams. “Hair braiding skills and techniques come naturally.”

Williams added many stylists struggle to pay for licensing when their work with natural products doesn’t put consumers at risk.

“Forcing natural hair braiders to meet the same licensing requirements as cosmetologists is a clear injustice,” said Williams.