Proposed House Bill Would Have City Planners Account For Rising Sea Levels

The bill is scheduled for a vote Tuesday. It would require members of local planning boards and commissions take classes on rising sea levels every two years. Training would last two hours and would also teach planners about developing in flood plains.

According to Newport Democratic Rep. Lauren Carson who sponsored the bill, University of Rhode Island oceanography researchers are already working on a webinar that can be used for training.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration global sea levels are rising at a rate of an eighth of an inch per year, which mean storm surges reach further inland.