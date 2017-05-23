Providence City Council Drops Proposed Rule Change Following Aponte Resignation

The Providence City Council withdrew a proposed rule change Monday that would have allowed councilors to remove a sitting president. The decision followed former President Luis Aponte’s recent resignation.

Aponte resigned his leadership position last week, after his indictment on two felony charges of embezzlement and misusing campaign money. Aponte initially resisted calls by his fellow councilors to resign, prompting them to propose this change in council rules.

Now that the pressure is off, acting president Sabina Matos says the rule change is not necessary.

“We were going to act on it if we had to. None of us wanted to do that. We tried to have the conversation because we really didn’t want to get to that point,” said Matos.

Matos says the issue is not dead, and the proposal could be re-introduced or be added to city charter.

“I don’t think it was going to be the appropriate thing to do in a rushed way,” said Matos. “I think we better take some time, call the rules committee to meet, and bring all the issues we have pending.”

During the special meeting, the councilors also officially declared former Councilor Kevin Jackson’s seat vacant. Jackson was recalled after he was indicted on felony charges last year. A special election will now be scheduled.