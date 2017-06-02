Providence City Council Passes Policing Ordinance

The Providence City Council passed the controversial community policing ordinance, known as the Providence Community-Police Relations Act last night by a 13-1 vote.

The measure was first conceived in 2014. It was expected to pass in April, but was tabled.

The air was tense as councilors voted one by one on the ordinance, but this time the measure passed easily, with only one vote against from city councilman Michael Correia.

Supporters in the council chambers cheered the passage, which they say will tamp down on profiling by police, and hold law enforcement more accountable to the public.

Vanessa Flores-Maldanado has been part of the effort to pass the act since its inception in 2014.

“We’re hoping that through this ordinance, we can help have a lot of education out there. Help people learn exactly what their rights are,” said Flores-Maldonado. “So we’re hoping that through this a lot more people will feel secure in their homes, in the color of their skin, in their identity.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has said he intends to sign the ordinance. The Providence Police Union issued a statement saying they still do not support the measure.

“It is naïve to think that this ordinance is going to solve racial profiling, but we are hoping to at least be able to give the community some power when incidents happen,” said Flores-Maldonado.