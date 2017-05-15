Providence City Council President Luis Aponte Faces No-Confidence Vote

A group of Providence city councilors is expected to issue a vote of no-confidence in Council President Luis Aponte Monday. Aponte was charged last week on charges of felony embezzlement and misuse of campaign funds.

Following the indictment, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called on Aponte to step down as President of the council. Soon after, a group of five councilors issued a statement also asking Aponte to resign his leadership post.

On Friday, seven councilors called for a special meeting for the "no confidence" vote, and to ask for Aponte's resignation as President.

In a statement the group said, “It is imperative that we keep the City moving forward in a positive direction.”

Aponte was first elected to the Providence City Council in the late 1990s. He's served as President since 2015.