Providence City Council President Luis Aponte Indicted

Providence City Council President Luis Aponte has been indicted and is scheduled to make an appearance in Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.

The charges are unclear for now, although the state Board of Elections referred a report on Aponte's campaign finances to Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office last year. The report said in part that Aponte made personal use of campaign contributions and it pointed to a $13,000 discrepancy.

Aponte became council president in January 2015. He has served on the council, from Providence's Washington Park section, since first winning election in 1998.

A council spokeswoman said Aponte was aware of the indictment and is cooperating with authorities.

Aponte, a Democrat, is not the only member of the Providence council to run into recent legal issues. Ward 3 Councilor Kevin Jackson was recalled last week. That followed his indictment last year on pending charges of misusing campaign contributions and embezzling $127,000 from a youth sports organization.

Jackson served as majority leader, the number two post on the council, after winning election as part of Aponte's leadership team. Jackson stepped down as majority leader after charges were brought against him last year.

Aponte was born in Puerto Rico. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and Central Falls.

He lost his first council run, for Ward 10, by six votes in 1994. He became Providence's first Latino city councilor when he won election in 1998.

In a 2000 interview with The Providence Phoenix, Aponte said he was motivated to get into politics because of the crumbling roads and other disparities he saw around Washington Park: "I didn't think there was an equitable distribution of resources city-wide, and I thought I could do something about that."

Later, Aponte became known for accumulating almost $50,000 in fines from the state Board of Elections for not filing required campaign finance reports.