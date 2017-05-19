As Providence City Council President Refuses To Step Down, 13 Councilors Skip Meeting

Only two councilors attended the first Providence City Council meeting Thursday after a vote of “no confidence” in its leader, President Luis Aponte. This comes after 12 of his fellow councilors have called on him to step down.

The calls came after Aponte was indicted on felony charges of embezzlement and misuse of campaign cash. Aponte maintains his innocence and refuses to resign his post.

The meeting was adjourned without a quorum.

After the meeting, Aponte chastised his fellow councilors for skipping en masse.

“There’s 60 items on there, including appointments, a tax stabilization agreement, and other matters of public business that needed to be done. You can fight with me the rest of the week if you want, but you’ve got to show up here and do your job,” said Aponte.

The division amongst the council could not come at a more inopportune time, as the city hurtles towards a deadline to hammer out a new budget.

His fellow councilors say he must vacate his position as president for the body to move forward. Aponte says skipping meetings will not get anything accomplished.

“The arguments I’ve heard is that it makes it more difficult to do business while there’s a cloud looming,” said Aponte. “Not showing up does not support that argument. You’re making a decision not to show up, not to do your job, not to do the job the people of the city elected you to.”

Aponte said had not heard anything about his fellow councilors skipping the meeting.

“You can be angry at me, you can be disappointed in me, I’m here doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” said Aponte.

Earlier this week, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced the city law department was looking into ways to strip Aponte of his Presidential duties, without removing him from office.