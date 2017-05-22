Providence City Councilor To Consider New Rules Following Aponte Resignation

Providence City Councilors will consider changing their governing rules, during a special council meeting Monday night. It would allow for the removal of the council president any time during his or her term with a two-thirds majority vote.

The possible rule change comes on the heels of a heated debate between a majority of city councilors and the city council’s embattled former president, Luis Aponte. Aponte stepped down from his leadership position late last week following his indictment on felony charges of embezzlement and misuse of campaign funds.

The resignation came after more than a week of back-and-forth with city councilors who had called for him to step aside in the days immediately following his indictment.

Aponte initially refused to leave his post, prompting a vote of “no confidence” from the council and calls from Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza for him to step down as president.

In a statement following his resignation, Aponte urged his colleagues to refrain from changing council rules. Aponte continues to serve as a a council member, though he is no longer the body's president.

The council will also use the special meeting to declare a vacancy in Kevin Jackson’s Ward 3 seat and set a date for a special election.

Jackson was recalled earlier this month in a special election sparked by some of his constituents, following his own indictment on charges of embezzlement and misuse of campaign funds.