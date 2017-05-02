Providence City Councilor Kevin Jackson Recalled

Jackson lost his seat by an overwhelming majority.

Nearly 2000 residents of Providence’s third ward cast ballots in the election. More than 90 percent favored unseating Jackson. The votes were split over three precincts in city’s East Side, here’s a breakdown:

At Christ the Redeemer Church on Hope St. 890 voted to recall and 68 opposed.

At Summit Commons, an elderly center on Hillside Ave, 721 voted for the recall, and 34 against.

There was very low turnout at the Vincent Brown recreational center, also on Hope St. where 161 people voted to unseat Jackson and 56 people voted against.

There were 43 mail ballots: 41 for, 2 opposed.

Following his defeat, Jackson, a Democrat, said he was surprised by the lopsided vote.

“I was surprised by the numbers, but they we’re organized,” said Jackson. “From day one, have been organized, had a Facebook campaign, had all that. Had the money they raised and all that, so that in a sense doesn’t surprise me, but, you know, they were well organized.”

He expressed disappointed with the results.

“We’re going to move on from that,” said Jackson. “We’re going to cherish the 22 years we had, and the things we accomplished in the community. We’re going to continue to be involved in the community. And just work with groups and people that would need my assistance, and things that they’re doing in the community, so I’m always going to be there for them.”

Jackson said he’ll continue with his day job, working at a methadone clinic, and hopes to return to coaching youth sports. He first got interested in local politics while working with student athletes in his ward in the early 90s. He was first elected to the council in 1994. He was the longest-serving member on the council.

The recall effort was sparked after Jackson was indicted on pending charges of personal use of campaign cash, and embezzling more than $100,000 from a nonprofit he founded. Patricia Kammerer, a resident of Ward 3, spearheaded the recall effort.

“We’re pleased,” said Kammerer, a Warwick school teacher and former political organizer. “We also think it’s too bad that it got to this point, and we are hoping to send a message that voters anywhere in Rhode Island can hold their elected officials accountable.”

She said Jackson never properly answered to residents for charges of he faces.

“I think this has demonstrated that for the last year, he hasn’t been listening to his constituents, and he hasn’t been communicating with us regularly, and he hasn’t been communicating with us regularly, and having meetings in the ward,” said Kammerer.

Throughout the day Tuesday, Ward 3 residents offered a variety of reasons as to why they were voting.

Resident Robert Howe has lived in Ward 3 for more than two decades. He said he voted to recall after learning about Jackson’s pending charges.

“If officials can’t keep themselves straight, it’s bad for our reputation as a state, and it’s bad for our ability to get useful things done,” said Howe.

His wife, Laura Howe, expressed similar sentiments, and said she was also upset that Jackson supported the controversial politician Vincent “Buddy” Ciani in his 2014 mayoral bid.

Standing outside her polling place, resident Susan Dearing said she voted to recall Jackson. Though Dearing says she recognizes the view of those who say Jackson brought social services to the area, and helped school children get into sports.

“He certainly has done some good things, I certainly acknowledge that,” said Dearing. “But my sense is that politicians need to be accountable, and this is one way to show that voters care how they behave.”

Jackson’s supporters cherish him as a voice for the historically diverse East Side community, which some feel is fast disappearing.

“The east side’s changing, daily,” said Marie McLeod, who grew up in Jackson’s ward. She said she thinks gentrification is pushing people of color out of the neighborhoods.

“At one time, Camp Street was all black, now it’s all white,” said McLeod who voted to keep Jackson. “If he doesn’t stay in office, I don’t think the East Side will stay the same. And we want someone who’s been in office, ever since 1995 I believe, and someone who knows us.”

When asked, after the vote, what he hoped from a new Councilman, Jackson said he hoped they would protect the neighborhoods from pricing out lower-income residents.

It remains unclear whether Jackson would be allowed to run in a special election after the recall, but Jackson maintains he has no desire to run again.

Recall organizer Patricia Kammerer says she’s not yet sure if her group will throw their support behind any new candidate. Already, Providence School Board member Mark Santow has emerged as a candidate for the soon-to-be open seat.

The Providence City Council must schedule a special election within the next 30 days. Kevin Jackson must vacate his seat by the time the votes are certified, likely next week.