Providence City Councilors Issue Resolution Calling For President Aponte To Resign

A faction of five Providence city councilors issued a resolution Thursday calling for President Luis Aponte to resign his leadership position after he was arrested and charged with campaign finance violations.

Councilors Nicholas Narducci, Wilbur Jennings Jr., David Salvatore, Seth Yurdin and Samuel Zurier are part of the minority faction of the council, which didn’t support Aponte’s bid for Council president.

Aponte was indicted on felony charges of embezzlement and misuse of campaign cash Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a joint statement, the minority faction said Aponte’s indictment “shattered any remaining public trust in his leadership.” The resolution calls for Aponte to immediately vacate his post as head of the council.

“Every hour that Mr. Aponte remains as president worsens the crisis of public confidence he and former Majority Leader Jackson have generated,” the statement reads. “It is time to stop enabling this conduct and for everyone to place the well-being of the City above their personal interests and ambitions.”

The statement calls out councilors who have offered a more muted response to the charges facing Aponte: “We are confused and disappointed by statements from our colleagues urging a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

Council President Pro Tempore Sabina Matos and Majority Leader Bryan Principe have said it is too early to say whether Aponte should resign as president. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has said President Aponte should step down.

Aponte is the second Providence councilor to recently face campaign finance-related charges. Ward 3 Councilor Kevin Jackson was recalled last week and faces pending charges.

The resolution calling for Aponte’s resignation will be heard at the City Council’s May 18 meeting.