Providence Councilman Kevin Jackson Faces Tuesday Recall Vote

Tomorrow Providence City Councilman Kevin Jackson faces a vote that could remove him from office. The longtime Providence politician has served for more than 20 years on the council.

Last year, Jackson was indicted on the charges that he misused campaign funds and embezzled thousands of dollars from a Providence youth sports team. Those charges sparked the recall vote that could remove him from his post. After his indictment, Jackson stepped down from his position as majority leader on the council.

If recalled, Jackson would be required to vacate his seat as early as mid-May. Jackson, a Democrat, is the currently the longest-serving member of the Providence City Council -- first elected in 1995.