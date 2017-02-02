Providence Mayor Elorza Delivers Annual State Of The City Address

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza touted new planned investments and the city’s increasingly stable financial footing during his annual State of the City address Wednesday night. Elorza announced that Providence would have its first rainy day fund since 2011 at the end of this fiscal year.

Elorza also recognized the city faces steep financial challenges. The city owes hundreds of millions of dollars in unfunded pension liabilities.

“We will need the entire community's support going forward, as we bring all stakeholders together, seeking a grand bargain to once and for all address our long term structural challenges,” said Elorza. “It won't be easy and it won't be overnight.”

The mayor talked about his proposal to invest $120 million into repairing the city’s roads, bridges and buildings. Elorza also told the crowd he plans to invest millions into education.

“For the first time in six years, we will be increasing the city’s contributions to the schools, and sending a message that we believe in our kids, and we’ll make sure that they have all the resources they need to achieve their dreams,” said Elorza.

Elorza also used his speech to call for more civic engagement from residents under the new federal administration. Elorza has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump, and has held numerous town hall-style events to hear residents' concerns. He told residents he hopes they remain engaged.

“In our system of government, ultimate power will always lie in 'we the people.' And your local government needs you now more than ever,” said Elorza. “If you are concerned that our city is not living up to its full potential, I invite you to be part of the solution.”

Elorza did not mention Trump by name, but said he was “deeply concerned about the new administration.” He closed speech with a quote by former President Barack Obama.