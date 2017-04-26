Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza To Unveil Latest Budget

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza unveils the city’s latest budget proposal Wednesday, and it comes as the city continues to face deep financial challenges.

Providence owes more than $900-million in municipal pensions, and they’re only about 27 percent funded. The structural deficit continues to loom over city finances.

Despite that, the city is on track to have a rainy-day fund by the end of the fiscal year, and the proposed budget will include no new taxes. Last year’s $700-million budget proposal included a $13-million hike in the city’s tax levy.

Hammering out the details of a working budget won’t be the only issue the Providence city council is dealing with. Councilman Kevin Jackson faces a recall election next week, following an indictment on embezzlement charges. And Council President Luis Aponte is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office and State Police.