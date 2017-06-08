Providence Mayor Signs Police Community Relations Ordinance

  • Supporters of the so-called 'Community Safety Act,' (later renamed) react after the ordinance is tabled.
    Supporters of the so-called 'Community Safety Act,' (later renamed) react after the ordinance is tabled.
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has signed the Police-Community Relations Act, a major effort to address concerns about city police. It took more than three years to get the measure passed.

The Police-Community Relations Act took shape thanks in large part to a dedicated group of supporters who refused to let the measure die. They framed it as an effort to tamp down on police profiling based on race, gender, and sexuality.

But the ordinance proved controversial because it was broad in scope, and law enforcement said some provisions would hamper their ability to fight crime.

After numerous revisions, the city council passed the measure and now, with Mayor Elorza’s signature, it will take effect in January. Elorza signed the measure with little fanfare and no advance notice to the community groups who worked to get it passed.

Providence
Community Safety Act
Rhode Island
Jorge Elorza

