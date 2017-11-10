Providence Police Say Officers Acted Appropriately In Fatal Shooting On I-95

Providence police said officers reacted appropriately in fatally shooting a driver Thursday after a chase that ended on Interstate 95.

Police Chief Hugh Clements said the driver was using his vehicle as a weapon by ramming into other vehicles after getting caught in traffic near the Providence Place mall

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said officers reacted based on their belief that the driver posed an imminent threat to others. At the same time, Pare offered sympathy to the family of the man shot dead by police, 32-year-old Joseph Santos.

The case will now be reviewed by the state attorney general's office.

Police say it’s unclear why Santos would not stop after a chase began in Cranston, although Santos was wanted on two warrants.

A female passenger in the vehicle driven by Santos was hospitalized after being shot.

Providence Police plan to post on the department’s web site Friday afternoon videos showing the sequence of events leading to the shooting. The video -- from state Department of Transportation cameras and body cams worn by police -- shows a white pickup trying to elude police before caught in traffic and trying to ram other vehicles, by moving forward and in reverse.

Meanwhile, the man initially sought by police after briefly stealing a State Police cruiser, Don Morgan, remains at large. Police say Morgan is not considered dangerous or violent.

Pare said it will be up to the AG's office to assess whether Morgan should face additional charges for playing a role in the fatal turns of events. Police were looking for Morgan when they aimed their focus at the vehicle driven by Santos.

