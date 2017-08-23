Providence Prinicipal Charged For Failing To Report Abuse Allegations

Violet LeMar, principal at a Harry Kizirian public elementary school has been charged with a misdemeanor for failing to report allegations of sexual abuse of students by a gym teacher. LeMar pleaded not guilty in District Court.

The charge stems from a mandatory reporting law adopted just last year. The law closed a loophole that protected educators not under the purview of the Department of Youth Children and Families.

State prosecutors also allege that LeMar notified school administrators, and that the school conducted its own investigation into the allegations, speaking with students without parental consent or presence. That investigation resulted in a multi-page report.

Providence Police say they only found out about the allegations after a parent notified authorities independently. Providence Public safety officer Steven Pare said police are continuing to investigate if others in the school should have reported the allegations.

“So there is evidence that brought us to this charge against the principal, and we will continue to investigate to see if there’s any other people responsible for notifying DCYF,” said Pare.

He added that an investigation by the school raises serious questions.

“Having a prior inquiry by an entity that’s not law enforcement or trained is problematic,” Pare said. When asked if it had muddied the police investigation, Pare said, “I can’t say it has muddied it, it could create some evidentiary challenges.”

LeMar is the second person to be charged for failing to report such allegations under the new law. A Cranston school psychologist faces a similar charge.

In June, Providence police charged gym teacher James Duffy with molesting three students ages 10 and 11, during the most recent school year. Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steve Pare says they are continuing to investigate into Duffy’s past.

“So we are criminally investigating any behavior by Mr. Duffy,” said Pare. “So as to the extent that it goes back to multiple years, we’re looking at everything.”

Pare says at least one more student has come forward since the current investigation began. Duffy worked at the elementary school since 2012, and has worked for the Providence schools since 1994.