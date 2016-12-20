Providence School Board President On The Potential Cost Of Charter School Expansions

Votes are expected Tuesday on several applications to expand or open new charter schools. The decision at the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Schools has become more contentious for cities with more students in charter schools.

Advocates for charter schools say parents are demanding more seats. And, what’s more, they say they can provide at least some students the chance for a better education. But in cities like Providence, more charter schools mean millions of dollars lost for the district. Providence School Board Chair Nick Hemond said he worries about how the loss of roughly $30 million a year will affect the city’s 25,000 students.

“We’re very very tight in Providence and we have a lot of challenges that we need new programs, we need new technology, we need innovative thinking in the city and that all costs money,” said Hemond.

Hemond said it’s important to look critically at the money that would go to Achievement First to add about 2,000 seats.

“[The money] could be 61 new English Language educators, because not all our teachers are certified in that area,” said Hemond. “It’s 9,000 Chromebooks, 250 smart boards. When you add up that money, that’s what we could potentially use it for.”

State Education Commissioner Ken Wagner supports the Achievement First expansion. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has the power to veto it.