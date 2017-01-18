Providence School District Warns Students Against Inauguration Day Walkout

Providence Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Maher has informed parents he does not support plans for a student walkout in protest of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. Maher relayed this message in an automated call to roughly 7,000 homes on Tuesday.

Maher said earlier statements suggesting there would be few repercussions for participating students were taken out of context and prompted the call.

"I think there had been some misleading headlines out there about a lack of consequences," said Maher. "We wanted to clarify that we do not support the event."

Students who take part in the walkout will receive unexcused absence just as they would if they skipped class, Maher explained. Some parents have called for a more severe punishment, but Maher said he is following state policy, adding that the degree of punishment can’t be increased simply because of the nature of the absence.

“We're not going to do an extra harsh punishment on students because they're doing this in line with the election,” Maher said.

While the school district respects students’ right to protest, Maher expressed concern about the decision to disrupt classes.

"We think it should happen after the school day,” said Maher. “That way we could really figure out how to support them."

Maher said there is always cause for concern whenever large crowds gather, but the divisive nature of the election raises the risk of harm.

He hopes the calls home will encourage parents to reinforce the school district’s message and keep students in school.

“Parents are key partners for us. I mean, we need their help in terms of keeping their kids safe, and we wanted to make sure that they understood that we do not sanction this event,” said Maher.

The walkout in Providence is one of many across the country planned in opposition to the incoming President Donald Trump. Organizers say the 11:o8 a.m. start-time for the walkout is symbolic of Election Day and how they had no say in the outcome.