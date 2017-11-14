Providence, State Police Release New Information Relating To Deadly Shooting

Providence and State Police have released some new information about the deadly shooting by police of a driver in Providence. The comes as questions continue to be raised about the police use of deadly force.

Tuesday morning, State Police released the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Two of them are 20-year veterans of the State Police. The other officers have been part of the force for 12 and 6 years. Providence Police have already released the names of their officers involved in the shooting.

Providence Police also released radio communications related to the theft of a State Police cruiser and a subsequent car chase, which ultimately led to the shooting. The recordings include sounds of the dramatic moment when officers fired a barrage of bullets at a white pickup truck, killing 32-year-old Joseph Santos, and injuring his passenger.

They also include descriptions of the white pick-up truck, which police believed was being driven by the suspect in an earlier theft of a state police cruiser.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island has called for a review of Providence and State Police policies on high-speed chases and the use of deadly force, following the incident.