Providence Temperatures Break Heat Records

For the last two days, Providence has broken temperature records. The heat reached 90 degrees Friday, beating the previous record of 89 degrees set in 1906. Thursday, temperatures climbed to 93 degrees, one degree higher than the record set in 1936.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kimberly Buttrick said the weather was caused by winds blowing warm air and humidity up from the Bermuda area.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an indicator for the long-range summer outlook,” said Buttrick. “We’re going to be returning to seasonable conditions this weekend. And those seasonable temperatures, or at least near seasonable temperatures look like they’re going to stay with us for all of next week.”

Those near-seasonable temperatures are expected to hover in the in the mid-60s.