Providence Will Soon Begin Municipal ID Program

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is moving forward with a municipal identification program first announced in his 2018 city budget. Elorza signed an executive order enacting the program on Thursday. The city budget allocated $150,000 for the program.

The municipal ID’s will be available to city residents age 14 and older. Elorza said the cards will offer official identification to people who may not be recognized by the state or federal government, including undocumented residents. With the IDs, such residents may be more willing to reach out to city officials, or report crimes to the police.

Elorza said the cards will also provide gay, lesbian, transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, with identification that accurately reflects how the wish to self-identify.

Already, cities including New York, New Haven, and San Francisco have similar programs. Providence expects to begin issuing ID's early next year.