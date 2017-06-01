Providence's Revised Version Of Community Safety Act Scheduled For City Council Vote

Thursday the Providence City Council votes on a community policing ordinance intended to reduce police profiling. Advocates have been working on the Community Safety Act for several years, and they were disappointed last month, when the Providence City Council tabled the measure in response to opposition from the police officers’ union.

The ordinance was drafted after several high-profile shootings of black men by police in other cities, which led to nationwide protests, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Providence, advocates pushed stronger prohibitions on police profiling and new requirements to document police stops. The original ordinance was far-reaching and proved controversial.

Months of revisions followed, and the measure gained support from city councilors. But the local police union issued a scathing statement saying the ordinance would be a slap in the face to city cops, who have enacted community policing efforts.

After another month of meetings, a new document has emerged called the Providence Community-Police Relations Act. If it passes Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says he will sign it.