Providence's Ward 3 Residents Head To Polls In Councilman Kevin Jackson's Recall Election

Tuesday some residents of Providence’s Ward 3 will vote in a recall election involving the city’s current longest-serving councilor, Kevin Jackson.

Jackson faces charges of misusing campaign contributions and embezzlement about $125,000 from a nonprofit he founded.

Jackson was first elected in 1994, to represent the Mount Hope neighborhood, on the city’s East Side. The recall effort was sparked after Jackson was indicted last summer. He maintains he’s innocent.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, and therefore let’s say the court case proceeds and I’m found innocent. I have no right to claim back my seat if I allow them to recall me,” said Jackson.

Jackson also says he should remain in office since his politics reflect those of his constituents.

“My constituents tend to be the quote-unquote, as they call themselves, the progressives. I’m the old-school liberal, no one’s calling into question any vote I’ve ever taken or any position I’ve ever supported,” said Jackson.

But there were signs before the recall that some constituents were unhappy with Jackson for his 2014 support of controversial politician Vincent ‘Buddy’ Cianci. Jackson narrowly escaped defeat by a write-in candidate that year.