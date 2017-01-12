The Pulse: Freelancers Face Precarious Future If ACA Is Repealed

As Republicans prepare to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a clear replacement, many Rhode Islanders are concerned about their future. Freelancers, artists, and adjunct professors are in a particularly precarious position, because they don’t have access to employer-sponsored health insurance.

Some seek coverage through the state’s online health insurance exchange, HealthSource RI, which could be at risk if Obamacare is repealed. On this weeks’ The Pulse, Rhode Island Public Radio’s Kristin Gourlay talks to freelance writer Mary Grady from Warwick. She says finding affordable health insurance if the law is repealed would be difficult.