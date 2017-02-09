The Pulse: Regunberg On Reforming Solitary Confinement In RI

State representative Aaron Regunburg has been chairing a House committee on the use of solitary confinement in Rhode Island’s prisons. Solitary has been shown to damage mental health, and a high percentage of attempted suicides in prisons take place in solitary confinement. The question on the table: is this tool worth the cost to an inmate’s mental and physical health?

Rep. Aaron Regenburg on solitary confinement.

For this week’s The Pulse, Rhode Island Public Radio’s Kristin Gourlay is joined by Regunburg to talk about what the committee has found and how the use of solitary confinement might change in Rhode Island.