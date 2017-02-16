The Pulse: Sherman On The Future Of HealthSource RI

Online health insurance marketplaces like Rhode Island’s HealthSource RI are a key feature of the Affordable Care Act. Nearly 30,000 Rhode Islanders buy health insurance plans through the exchange, and most receive some kind of federal subsidy to help pay for those plans. But Obamacare is under fire, and there’s a lot of uncertainty about these marketplaces.

For this week’s The Pulse, Rhode Island Public Radio’s Kristin Gourlay speaks with HealthSource RI’s Zach Sherman about what might lie ahead.