Q&A: Steinberg On The PawSox' Quest For A New Stadium

Fresh details about the Pawtucket Red Sox’ quest for a new stadium are expected to emerge in the near future. So we invited in the team’s president, Dr. Charles Steinberg, to talk about the situation. Steinberg is a longtime baseball man and a close ally of PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino.

Steinberg declined to specify financial details of the PawSox quest for a new stadium. "What you'd like to do is reach agreement and then when you have an agreement, then you introduce that," he said.

He said the Apex site in Pawtucket offers the most potential for added development near a new baseball stadium. Steinberg said Pawtucket city officials believe the Apex site can accommodate a variety of different uses.

"You want to have it be an actual park, in addition to a ballpark," he said. "So that citizens can use it for morning strolls or afternoon lunches or late-afternoon picnics. It has to go beyond baseball. Baseball is, like, your anchor tenant, but not the only tenant.”