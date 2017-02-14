Raimondo To Brief Reporters On 30-Day Review Of UHIP

Governor Gina Raimondo plans to hold a "press event" at 10 am Wednesday to discuss a 30-day analysis of problems with the state's $364 million United Health Infrastructure Project, or UHIP.

According to an email obtained by RIPR, the governor will use the gathering to discuss an evaluation of UHIP by Eric Beane, acting director of the state Department of Human Services "and the corrective action plan."

"The governor is going to brief the media on Eric Beane's 30-day assessment of the challenges at UHIP and the action's she's taking," said Raimondo spokesman David Ortiz.

Asked if Health and Human Services Secretary Elizabeth Roberts will be submitting her resignation, Ortiz said, "The secretary has not submitted her resignation, nor has it been asked for by the governor at this time."

Roberts may be on her way out due to persistent problems with UHIP, the IT system for administering human service benefits.

Beane was made acting director of DHS when the governor last month ousted DHS head Melba Depena and the state's chief digital officer, Thom Guertin, due to problems with UHIP. Beane formerly served as chief operating officer in the governor's office.

The House Oversight Committee is slated to continue its examination of problems with UHIP Wednesday afternoon.