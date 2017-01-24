Raimondo Campaigns For Free College Tuition At Johnston High School

Governor Gina Raimondo makes a stop at Johnston High School Tuesday to promote her initiative for free college tuition. The governor has proposed two years of free in-state tuition for Rhode Islanders on track to graduate at a community college or state university.

The proposal would set no limits on family income and no minimum G.P.A. for high school students to qualify. It would cover the first two years at a community college, enough to earn an Associate's degree.

For students at Rhode Island College or the University of Rhode Island, the program would cover the last two years of a Bachelor's degree. To be eligible, students would need to be in good standing with the school, have earned enough credits to graduate in four years, and have completed the first two years of college at that school.

Raimondo's office said Tuesday's visit to Johnston would include a pep rally with students and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena. This year’s graduating seniors will be the first students eligible for the free tuition program, if it gains approval from the General Assembly.