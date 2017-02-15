Raimondo Faults Vendor Deloitte For Delivering "Defective" UHIP System

Governor Gina Raimondo on Wednesday blamed state vendor Deloitte for delivering what she calls a defective IT system for administering human service benefits. Raimondo also apologized to Rhode Islanders for ongoing problems with the Unified Health Infrastructure Project system.

During a media briefing, Raimondo said she would not have approved launching UHIP last September if she knew it was so flawed. She said Deloitte bears the responsibility for delivering what she called a substandard product.

"We paid them a lot of money, we didn’t get what we paid for," Raimondo said. "And they represented to us that it was in much better shape than in fact it was: defective functionality, incomplete interfaces, engines that still aren’t working."

A report by Eric Beane, acting director of the state Department of Human Services, outlines what has happened since UHIP was launched and faults Deloitte. Requests for comment to Deloitte were not immediately returned.

The $364 million Unified Health Infrastructure Project is supposed to eventually save millions of dollars through better coordination. But for now, Raimondo said most of the state’s healthcare and social service programs are still not working properly.

"Deloitte presented much too rosy of a picture to us," the governor said. "I sat in meetings with Deloitte and questioned them and they gave us dashboards that showed us everything was green and ready to go, and the fact of the matter was it wasn't."

Raimondo said the state is working to renegotiate its contract with Deloitte and continuing to withhold tens of millions of dollars in payments.

The governor acknowledged the state had insufficient IT capacity to respond effectively following the delivery of UHIP. She called that a somewhat common problem for states, and noted that other states have had problems with high-profile IT rollouts.

Raimondo said the state will move aggressively to make progress in improving problems with UHIP, although she said getting the system to where it needs to be could take more than a year.

Anya Rader Wallack, formerly HealthSource RI and Medicaid director for the state, is stepping in as acting director of the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services after HHS head Elizabeth Roberts resigned Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some health care providers remain skeptical change will come fast enough.

Clients have waited weeks for benefits like food stamps. And health care providers have waited for payment as the system’s glitches get worked out. Nicholas Oliver heads an agency that represents home and hospice care providers. He’s skeptical Governor Raimondo understands the gravity of their situation.

“Long-term care providers have been carrying the state’s debt on providing care without reimbursements since last summer," Oliver said. "As a result of that, these long term care providers, including the home care and hospice agencies that I represent have become financially fragile.”

Oliver said some clients who could use home or hospice care have been waiting for that care because their applications are pending. Also, the state laid off many of the staff that had helped process those applications. Raimondo said the state will hire more workers to try to straighten out problems with UHIP.