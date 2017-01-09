Raimondo Ponders Staff Changes To Fix UHIP

Governor Gina Raimondo may announce some changes in leadership in the state’s office of health and human services this week. The Governor is frustrated with ongoing problems with the state’s new online benefits system, UHIP.

The Governor’s spokesman Michael Raia says she is considering changes in leadership among the agencies managing UHIP. She’s also pondering what actions she can take to hold consulting firm Deloitte accountable. Deloitte was the main contractor paid to develop the new on-line system.

It’s been plagued by problems from the start. Recently, it went off line two days in a row. Nursing home managers complain they’re not getting paid on time for newly enrolled Medicaid patients. And Rhode Islanders applying or reapplying for food stamps and other benefits have faced long wait times at Department of Human Services offices.