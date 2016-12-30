Raimondo Senior Adviser Matt Bucci Is Going To The Private Sector

Matt Bucci, who has served as one of Governor Gina Raimondo's top aides since she took office in January 2015, is leaving for a private sector job at the end of January.

Bucci will be joining the Providence office of AECOM, a Los Angeles-based engineering, design, construction and management company. His work will be with the company's growth and strategy division, which will not include lobbying or government relations, said Raimondo's communications director, Mike Raia.

Raia characterized Bucci as one of the governor's closest advisers on policy and communication.

Raia said Bucci's exit is bittersweet, adding, "Personally, Matt’s become one of my closest friends in Rhode Island, and I’m thrilled that he and his family will remain in the state. Governor Raimondo asked me to share the following statement thanking Matt for his service to the people of Rhode Island: 'From day one, Matt has been at my side and one of my closest advisors. He has been an integral leader in our effort to expand opportunities for every Rhode Islander. I’ll miss having him in the office, but he will always be a part of the team. I will be forever grateful for his work. I’m equally grateful to Matt’s wife Emily, their son Teddy and the little one on the way for the sacrifices they’ve made to allow Matt to commit himself to public service.' ”

Bucci previously worked for Senator Jack Reed as an aide and campaign manager before joining Raimondo as a senior adviser and director of the governor's office in January 2015.

Bucci and his wife are expecting the birth of their second child.

Raia said Bucci will be succeeded by Jon Romano, who will start next month as a senior adviser with a salary of $155,564.

"He brings significant experience in city, state and federal government," Raia said. "Currently he serves as a senior advisor to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, where he has worked to build a more innovative, safe, and inclusive transportation system. Jon, his wife, and their 8-month-old son will be returning to Rhode Island next month.

"The Governor asked me to also provide the following statement about Jon: 'I am thrilled to welcome Jon and his family back to Rhode Island. As part of my senior team, Jon will work to build on and continue the progress we’ve made to create jobs at every rung on the ladder, provide relief for middle class families and position Rhode Island to compete in new, advanced manufacturing industries. His skills in strategic planning, creativity and commitment to public service is a valuable addition to our team.' ”

Another senior adviser to Raimondo, Marie Aberger, recently left to join her husband in moving to Colorado.