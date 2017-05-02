Raimondo War Chest Tops $2.2M After First Quarter

Governor Gina Raimondo’s latest campaign finance report shows a balance of more than $2.2 million.

That’s about 25 times the $78,922 that Raimondo’s GOP rival from 2014, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, has in his war chest.

The numbers are based on first quarter reports for 2017.

Raimondo raised more than $560,000 in the first three months of the year.

The Democratic governor has said she plans to seek re-election next year, but has not yet announced a campaign. Fung is widely expected to seek a rematch in next year’s gubernatorial race.

Raimondo beat Fung by slightly more than four points in 2014.