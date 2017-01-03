Reducing Car Tax, Raising Minimum Wage Among Mattiello Priorities in 2017 Assembly

From RIPR political reporter Ian Donnis:

Rhode Island House Speaker Nick Mattiello, D-Cranston, said in his opening remarks at the beginning of the 2017 General Assembly session today that he plans to deliver what he terms significant relief from the car tax this year.

Mattiello, who made elimination of the car tax a major theme of his re-election campaign said his top priority this legislative session is phasing out the car tax over the next five years.

Other priorities of the Democratic House leadership, Mattiello said, is raising the minimum wage, expanding the estate tax exemption and improving public education. Organized labor leaders have said they will be working to raise the minimum wage this session and business leaders have long supported expanding the estate tax exemption. And just about every lawmaker gives at least lip service to improving public education.

Rhode Island’s minimum wage is now $1.40 an hour below the Massachusetts minimum wage.