Reed Says He'll Vote Against EPA Nominee Scott Pruitt

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced he will vote against Scott Pruitt for head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Thursday. The announcement comes as the Senate is scheduled to vote on Pruitt this Friday.

Reed said that the president made a “troubling pick” by tapping Pruitt.

“By nominating Mr. Pruitt, the President selected someone with financial ties to the oil and gas industry who doubts climate science and imperils our environment,” said Reed.

Reed has repeatedly pointed to Scott Pruitt’s record of challenging EPA regulations in court during his tenure as Oklahoma Attorney General.

“He‎ has spent his career undermining ‎the agency he is now nominated to lead and I cannot in good conscience support his nomination.”