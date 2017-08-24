Report Cites Abuse In Portsmouth Boarding School By Former Monks

A new report commissioned by the Portsmouth Abbey School, a Catholic boarding school, describes what it calls “credible allegations” of sexual abuse by two former monks.

The report identifies the accused abusers as Father Bede Gorman, who died in 1985, and Father Geoffrey Chase, who is in his eighties and critically ill.

The school sent a letter Wednesday apologizing to its students and community for the abuse said to have occurred between 1959 and the early 1980s.

The Abbey is pledging to fund therapy for victims.