Report Finds Food Stamp Benefits Still Delayed Amid UHIP Troubles

A report released Wednesday found more than 1,200 Rhode Island families were unable to receive food stamp benefits in a timely manner in March. The issues come as the state continues to work out a new digital benefits system.

The numbers come from the state Department of Human Services. The report is required as a part of settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island over the botched rollout of a system for administering human service benefits known as UHIP.

UHIP is the conduit for programs like food stamps and Medicaid. Of the more than 1,000 families whose food benefits were delayed in March… more than 800 qualified for expedited services.

In a letter to lawyers involved in the suit, Department of Human Services head Eric Beane said the delays were the result of a continued backlog of food stamp applications, which he expects to bleed into April.