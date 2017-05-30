Residents And Politicians Gather To Observe Memorial Day

The Rhode Island National Guard played the National Anthem for dozens of residents, veterans and families for the 43rd annual state commemoration of Memorial Day. More than 100 people gathered under a tent on Monday at the State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

Politicians and appointed leaders spoke during the ceremony, offering gratitude for the men and women who once served in our nation’s military.

State Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn also spoke.

“Never forget the importance, the true essence of Memorial Day is to realize the sacrifices that our men and women, the price they had to pay in order for us to be here today,” said Yarn.

Yarn said it’s also important to remember the living veterans in our state, who may be underserved.

“We still have family members, some of our brothers and sisters who are homeless. We have some of our brothers and sisters who are incarcerated. One veteran homeless is a problem,” said Kasim. “One veteran that’s incarcerated is a problem. So we’re continuing to provide services to provide them the help they need along the way.”

There are nearly 67,000 veterans living in Rhode Island today.