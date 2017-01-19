Rhode Island 2018 Budget Preview

Governor Gina Raimondo unveils a new state budget Thursday. She already revealed one of the signature programs– a plan for two years of free tuition at state colleges and universities. Rhode Island Public Radio’s Elisabeth Harrison and Political Analyst Scott MacKay on what to watch in the budget and how it’s likely to fare once it goes to the state legislature.

