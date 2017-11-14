Rhode Island Hospital One of Four In U.S. To Win Asthma Research Funding

Rhode Island Hospital has won a nearly $8 million grant to build a program to address disparities in health outcomes among children with asthma.

Credit RIPR

The nonprofit hospital in Providence is one of only four in the country to receive the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute grants. The funds will be used to study how to improve outcomes among high-risk children with asthma and create a sustainable community-based program to address the problem.

In Rhode Island, emergency department visits due to asthma in 2014 increased 10.9 percent, and hospitalizations rose 2.2 percent,  according state health department data cited in a statement released by Rhode Island Hospital. The rates had previously been declining, the statement said.

Nationally, hospitalizations and other urgent health care use due to asthma are as much as three times higher for minority groups than whites, the statement said, citing a 2012 report by the American Lung Association.

Elizabeth McQuaid and Daphne Koinis-Mitchell -- staff psychologists at Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals and professors at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University -- will work as the project’s co-principal investigators.

They will focus on about 1,500 ethnically diverse children with asthma and their families in 16 Rhode Island communities. The researchers will follow these children and their families over six years and review the program’s effectiveness and long-term sustainability.

Childhood Asthma Rates Level Off, But Racial Disparities Remain

By Dec 28, 2015

There's finally some good news about childhood asthma in the United States: After rising for decades, the number of children with the breathing disorder has finally stopped increasing and may have started falling, according to a government analysis.

"That was a big surprise," says Lara Akinbami of the National Center for Health Statistics. "We were expecting the increase to kind of continue. But in fact we saw the opposite."

Early Exposure To Bacteria Protects Children From Asthma And Allergies

By editor Jun 6, 2014

Babies who are exposed to both bacteria and allergens in the first year of life are less likely to develop asthma and allergies, a study finds.

It's the latest wrinkle in the hygiene hypothesis — the notion that exposure to bacteria trains the infant immune system to attack bad bugs and ignore harmless things like pollen and cat dander.

But what's interesting about this study is that it gets specific; not just any old germs or allergens will do.