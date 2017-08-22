Rhode Island Labor Leader Frank Montanaro Sr. Has Died

Frank J. Montanaro Sr., a former president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO and Rhode Island's Democratic National Committeeman, died Tuesday.

Montanaro's death at age 82 was confirmed by Scott Duhamel, a fellow member of the State Labor Relations Board.

"I knew him to be a strong and firm leader," who knew labor law inside out, Duhamel said. "He ruled according to the rules. He knew cases. He knew everything."

Montanaro began his labor career while serving on the Cranston Fire Department.

"During his fire service career, Mr. Montanaro became active in his local Union, Local 1363 of the International Association of Firefighters, and was elected as its Vice-President in 1961," according to his biography on the State Labor Relations Board. "In 1963, he was elected President of the Local, an office he held until his retirement from the Department."

"Mr. Montanaro was first elected as President of the Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters in 1972, a position he held until his retirement in 2011. In 1976, Mr. Montanaro became a member of the Executive Board of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, and in 1982 he was appointed as a member of its Executive Committee. In 1992, Mr. Montanaro was elected to the position of President of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, and continued to hold that position until his retirement in 2011."

In 2016, Montanaro was named president emeritus of the RI AFL-CIO.

Montanaro was the father of Frank Montanaro Jr., head of the General Assembly's Joint Committee on Legislative Services. Montanaro Jr. has been under scrutiny for free tuition from Rhode Island College, first reported by WPRI-TV.

Montanaro Sr. had been ill following a recent car accident.

In 2016, a Providence Journal story reported that Montanaro helped spark more lucrative benefits for firefighters in communities around the state through his union efforts in Cranston.

He defended the changes, telling the newspaper, "I think the collective bargaining agreements for firefighters in this state meet exactly what those people deserve," he says, 35 years retired and living in a modest Cranston home. "The type of job that they have, the number of hours they have to work, the conditions that they work under -- their contracts justify the amount of money and benefits that they receive."