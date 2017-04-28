Rhode Islanders To Mobilize At Statehouse To Demand Climate Action

Rhode Islanders will be sending a message to President Donald Trump tomorrow morning that he needs to address climate change as a part of a national movement demanding climate action.

Rhode Island Student Climate Coalition, a statewide alliance of students and young people working toward an environmentally sustainable future, organized the Peoples Climate Mobilization. Sarah Lettes, a student at Brown University and one of the organizers, said this is event marks President Trump’s one-hundredth day in office, and so far, his climate action has been inadequate.

“(This movement is) really about finding solutions that will work for everybody and every community and create a sustainable, more livable future for us,” Lettes said.

According to Politico, President Trump has already rolled back on some of the Obama administration’s climate policies. President Trump has also proposed cutting funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by 30 percent, and is considering withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate change agreement.

The mobilization will be at the Statehouse from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be local speakers, bands and chanting.

Rhode Island’s mobilization is a part of the national Peoples Climate Movement, which is having a march in Washington, D.C. tomorrow. Sister marches and mobilizations will also be happening all across the country.