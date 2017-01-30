RI ACLU Finds Eligible Voters Turned Away At November Polls

According to a report from the Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, some legal registered voters in the state were unable to vote. The organization says this highlights flaws in the state’s voter ID laws.

The ACLU dispatched volunteers to monitor polls across Rhode Island. On the whole the group reported a smooth operation at most precincts. However the group says it found several instances where voters without proper ID were not offered a provisional ballot, as required by law, thus losing their vote. A provisional ballot is submitted after the voter’s address is verified.

Monitors discovered this issue in at least two polling locations, but the report did not offer an estimate as to how many people may have been affected. The ACLU reported similar findings in 2012, and recommends repealing voter ID law, which they say unfairly targets minority and elderly voters. Proponents say it protects against voter fraud.