RI ACLU Plans Legislation To Fight Trump Executive Order On Immigration

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is adding its voice to a growing chorus of criticism for President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration. Rhode Island ACLU head Steve Brown said his group plans to propose legislation to fight the orders, which could be adopted by state lawmakers.

“The package is still in progress but we do believe there are a number of different steps that municipalities, public officials can take to protect their communities without in any way running afoul of the law,” said Brown.

The ACLU also plans to publish action steps that cities and activists can use to protect immigrant populations, without breaking federal law. Rhode Island ACLU Director Steve Brown said that could include limiting enforcement of federal immigration detainers.

“One example that a few communities do now is limiting the role they play when it comes to gathering information about a person’s immigration status,” said Brown.

The executive order calls for the removal of undocumented immigrants caught, convicted or charged with a criminal offense.

The executive order has once again brought up the concept of the “sanctuary city,” raising questions about whether Providence fits in that category. The order threatens to cut federal funding for so-called sanctuary jurisdictions.

Steve Brown, head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, says there is no official definition of a sanctuary city.

“One of the things we will have to wait and see is how the Trump administration itself now that its issued this executive order defines a sanctuary city, and I think that leaves everybody guessing,” said Brown.

Some municipalities, including Providence, Boston and San Francisco, currently refuse to comply with federal immigration detainers unless they are accompanied by a criminal warrant. Brown says the ACLU is also prepared to provide legal assistance to municipalities should they face cuts to federal funding for non-compliance with the executive order.