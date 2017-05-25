RI Artscape: New Urban Arts At 20

Listen to the entire interview.

The community arts studio New Urban Arts in Providence is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The organization provides mentoring relationships between high school students and emerging artists. The anniversary comes at a time when public funding for the arts faces threats from a new administration in Washington, and a rally is scheduled for next Thursday, June 1st, at the State House, in support of public arts funding.

For this month’s Artscape, to talk about the arts and public funding, Chuck Hinman is joined by guests Adrienne Adeyemi, grants manager at the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and Daniel Schleifer, executive director of New Urban Arts. We begin with Daniel Schleifer, and how his organization got started.