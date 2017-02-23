RI Artscape: Preview Of "In The Heights" At Brown

For this month’s Artscape, we preview the first show of the season, at the Theater Department of Brown University.

It’s a musical. Not just any musical, but one conceived, with music and lyrics, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind the theater phenomenon of Hamilton. It’s called In The Heights, and is a success in its own right, winner of four Tony Awards in 2008.

Rhode Island Public Radio’s Chuck Hinman spoke with the director Sarah d’Angelo and Theater Arts senior Sienna Vann.

In The Heights runs from March 2nd through March 12th in Stuart Theater, 75 Waterman St. on the Brown University campus, Providence.