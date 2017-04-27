RI Artscape: Reclaiming a Native-American Hero

Who owns cultural artifacts? That’s a question that is often settled by legislation and legal action, pitting museums against indigenous communities seeking to reclaim the physical remains of their cultural history. For this months Artscape, Rhode Island Public Radio’s Chuck Hinman talks with Ramona Peters of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, to hear the story of the Native-American effort to bring the celebrated Wampanoag leader Ousamequin back to his original burial site, in Warren, Rhode Island.

Ramona Peters of the Mashpee Wamapnog tribe talks with RIPR's Chuck Hinman

Ramona Peters, a citizen of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe on Cape Cod, is coordinator of the Wampanoag Repatriation Confederation.