RI Bill Aims To Withhold State Money From Companies Offering Border Wall Help

Providence Rep. Aaron Regunberg is taking a cue from protestors using money to oppose Trump policies. On Tuesday, Regunberg introduced a bill that would stop the State Investment Commission from financing companies offering to build President Trump’s border wall.

“If you’re going to try to profit off Trump’s hate, you shouldn’t do so with our state’s money,” said Regunberg.

Emphasizing the contributions made by immigrants to the Ocean State, Regunberg said the bill is about promoting Rhode Island values.

“This is a way to send notice to Trump that we reject his xenophobia, while reassuring Rhode Island’s immigrant communities — particularly our Latino communities that are targeted by Trump’s rhetoric and actions — that we value them and will stand with them all the way,” said Regunberg.

No official plans are in place when it comes to building the wall, but companies have already publicly offered their services, including one in Massachusetts.

Financial protests have shown some results in opposing Trump policies and the businesses that work with the administration. After an estimated 200,000 customers deleted their accounts, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from the president’s economic advisory council.